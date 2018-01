Major resurfacing works are scheduled for the A698 Cleikimin to Denholm road at Knowesouth next month.

A 30mph speeed limit will be in place from 9am on February, 12, until 4.30pm on February 27 near the Newton junction, with a complete closure from February, 19 to 23 and 26 to 27 between 9am and 4.30pm. Diversions are via the A698, Mart Street, A7, A699, A68 and A698. The restrictions are required by Scottish Borders Council so that they can carry out major resurfacing works at Knowesouth.