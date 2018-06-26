Riverside Rocks the Borders for a fifth year

Almost 1,500 music lovers descended on Jedburgh at the weekend for the fifth annual Riverside Rock music festival.

Revellers from as far south as Manchester and Liverpool and north as Inverness and Thurso journeyed to Riverside Park for the event which has become a staple in the Borders calender.

Scocha at Riverside Rock.

And despite competition from Lets Rock Scotland in Dalkeith on Saturday, the organising team, consisting of Allan Fraser, Alister Campbell and Peter Wight, have hailed this year’s festival, which boasted Sweet and The Hoosiers as headliners, a huge success.

“Everybody loved it,” Allan said. “The bands were as good as we have ever had and it went really well.

“We were blessed with great weather once again and the feedback so far has hailed it a well-organised family friendly event for the whole of the Scottish Borders.

“As organisers we would like to thank everybody involved from our volunteers and charity partners to sponsors and supporters.

Jed Joggers on hand with beer tokens at Riverside Rock.

“It’s getting better every year.”

The event donates hundreds of pounds each year to charities and schools and will also support the My Name’5 Doddie foundation this year.

However, Allan warned: “Locals are saying that they never want it to stop, but it’s only sustainable if we get the support of the Borders. It’s very much use it or lose still.”