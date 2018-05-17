Riders head to river for spurs

New friendships will be forged and tradition maintained tomorrow evening at Galafoot as the principals of Galashiels and Selkirk’s summer festivals meet for their spurs night celebrations.

Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Peter Forrest will cross the Tweed at the Abbot’s Ford with his burleymen to share a stirrup cup with Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass, Greg Kelly and Kimberley O’May.

The Braw Lad and Lass and attendants will leave the car park at Netherdale at 6.30pm and lead a mounted procession to Galafoot to meet the Souters.

After exchanging greetings, the mounted cavalcade will leave Galafoot at 6.45pm and will travel up Tweed Road to be met by the Galashiels Ex-Service Pipe Band, who will lead them along Abbotsford Road to arrive outside the burgh buildings in Albert Place at 7.15pm, where the principals will receive a stirrup cup from Gala YM Rugby Club.

The pipe band will then lead the cavalcade along Bank Street, Channel Street and Market Street, before returning to Netherdale.