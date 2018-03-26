Rideout cash donated by Souters

Selkirk’s Ex-Standard Bearers Association finally managed to hold their annual presentation night following its cancellation earlier in the month due to the heavy snow.

The association once again gave generously to local good causes and charities as a result of last September’s Charities and Good Causes Rideout. The association has donated close to £10,000 over the last five years. The cheque recipients were: Bryan Hoggan on behalf of the Haining Trust, presented by Alasdair Craig; Haley Blair and Gail Kimber on behalf of the Argus Playgroup, presented by Scott Tomlinson; Anne Weir on behalf on My Name’5 Doddie, presented by James Cheyne; Karen Wilson on behalf of the Borders McMillan Centre Fund, presented by Gary Guthrie; Mathew Stanners on behalf of Marie Curie, presented by Gary Guthrie.

A spokesman said: “The Ex-Standard Bearers are grateful to Darren Hoggan for providing the stovies, Gillian Neil of Annie’s Café and Takeaway for the wine, Donny Macleod for the disco and to Selkirk Conservative Club for hosting the event.”