Reports ordered on Kelso Health Centre would-be thief

Background reports have been ordered on a man found in Kelso Health Centre on Christmas Eve in circumstances inferring that he intended to commit theft.

Brian Johnston, 37, of Inchmyre, Kelso, pleaded guilty to that offence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, and sentence was deferred for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained how the centre was closed at around 11am on Saturday, December 24.

He continued: “The alarm was heard to have gone off by a couple of neighbours. They could see someone trying to get out one of the windows and then go out one of the fire exits.

“There is no suggestion of anything being disturbed or removed.

“The accused, who has got previous convictions, was wearing very distinctive clothing.

“The explanation seems to be that he was there to get medication but it is not really credible in the circumstances.”

Defence lawyer Natalie Paterson said her client had very little recollection of the incident due to the substance that he was on at the time.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said that being found in any health centre in those kind of circumstances was a serious matter and he deferred sentence until June 11 for reports.