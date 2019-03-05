Report urges ministers to look further into plans to extend Borders Railway

Proposals to extend the Borders Railway east or south-west – or both – are among 21 options now being considered by ministers.

Both potential extensions into England, to Berwick and Carlisle, remain on the table following the publication today, March 5, by consultant Jacobs UK of its final Borders transport corridors study pre-appraisal report.

The study, a follow-up to a draft version publishedin April last year and subsequently put out for consultation, also suggests that better bus services to nearby cities and hospitals, enhanced park-and-ride facilities and more active travel options are worth looking into in greater detail.

Further consideration will also be given to improving the Borders’ rail and road infrastructure as part of a wider strategic transport projects review by Transport Scotland.

That will include assessing the potential benefits of dualling sections of the A1 between Dunbar and the English border and improvements, such as partial dualling and adding overtaking lanes, to the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road and A68 Edinburgh-Darlington route.

Proposals for extending the 30-mile Borders Railway from Tweedbank both southwest into Cumbria and east into Northumberland have not been ruled out, but Jacobs warns that both are expensive options that might not be deemed cost-effective, as well as potentially facing opposition due to their impacts on the natural environment.

Settling for double-tracking the existing £353m Edinburgh-Tweedbank line is another option underconsideration.

Scottish Government transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Borders transport corridors study fulfils our commitment to consider the future transport needs of the area.

“We have already committed to rail stations at East Linton and Reston, and these will be delivered as part of work to improve capacity to Edinburgh.

“We will now go on to consider a further 21 options as part of the strategic transport projects review being taken forward during the lifetime of this parliament.

“The projects review is a nationwide appraisal to identify where improvements are needed and guide investment in Scotland’s transport infrastructure over the next two decades.

“The recommendations made in this study, underpinned by detailed evidence on problems and opportunities, will help ensure the case is made for improvements in the Borders.

“We look forward to building on the successful partnerships that we have developed as part of the study as we move forward with the next stage of this important work.”