Repairs under way to wall of Galashiels flat after collapse but roads still closed

Work is under way to repair an unsafe building in Galashiels town centre.

Part of the town centre was cordoned off on Sunday morning, July 14, after bits of a wall of the first-floor above Harry’s Jewellers fell off it and landed in the road.

No one was hit by the falling rubble, but the street and the top end of the adjoining Channel Street were cordoned off in case any further stones came away.

Scottish Borders Council officers undertook a structural assessment of the gable wall on Monday and have decided that the best course of action will be to rebuild the section of wall affected.

A council spokesperson said: “Under emergency powers, the council has appointed a local contractor to undertake the works to make the building safe, with works having started on Tuesday.

“Park Street and Channel Street are now open to pedestrians. However, both roads will remain closed until the contractor has completed the repair.”

Firefighters, police officers and the council’s building control team carried out an initial inspection of the damage at the weekend.

The repairs now under way are expected to take several days to complete.