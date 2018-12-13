Remembrance plaque defaced at Selkirk Rugby Club

Police and officials at Selkirk Rugby Club will be checking CCTV footage today after damage to the club’s newly-installed memorial plaque was discovered.

The club’s sponsorship secretary, Jim Harold, put a photo of the splattered plaque on his Facebook page yesterday with the caption “there are no words”.

The plaque was installed only last month ahead of the centenary commemorations, and it lists the players and officials who died in both world wars.

Jim said: “We are not sure what the substance is, but it has affected the surface of the bronze.

“It is covered by our CCTV, so hopefully we can find out who did this.”