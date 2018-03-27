Relive the success of Selkirk Silver Band’s trip to Perth

A special DVD commemorating Selkirk Silver Band’s success at this month’s Scottish Brass Band Championships at Perth has just been released.

The DVD, entitled “The Road to Perth”, is now on sale (priced £5 per copy), with the money raised going to help fund the band’s trip to the Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham on September 15.

The band qualified for the event by finishing second in their section in Perth, where they also lifted the James Taylor Memorial Trophy and were awarded a cash prize of £100.

As well as featuring the complete Perth Concert Hall performance of Selkirk Silver Band’s competition piece, “Napoleon on the Alps”, the DVD includes behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage plus interviews with band members.

Anyone wishing to purchase a copy can do so at Turnbull’s Shoe Repairs shop on Selkirk High Street.