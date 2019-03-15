Region braces for snow as Met Office issues warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning for snow tomorrow.

Snow is expected across south and central Scotland between 4am and 9pm tomorrow.

The region is expected to see a mix of rain and snow with snow more likely on higher ground above 200m.

Scottish Borders Council’s assistant emergency planning officer, Brian MacFarlane, said: “It will be slow to clear the Borders area with it turning drier and colder again from 9pm tomorrow night.

“You might find snow down to all levels overnight tonight but for the majority of us that will turn to rain during the day.

“However snow may accumulate on the higher ground and routes like the A68, A7 and A703 to Edinburgh may be affected with the potential for some transport disruption.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A spell of rain and snow is expected, with disruptive snow mainly over higher ground.

“Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Full details can be found on the Met Office website: www.metoffice.gov.uk

Information on the trunk road network can be found on the Traffic Scotland website: www.trafficscotland.org