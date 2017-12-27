Regilded cockerel shines brightly

Sir Walter Scott Courthouse is once again adorned by a gleaming golden cockerel, with the repaired weather vane being put back on top of the building just before Christmas.

The cockerel was removed at the start of the project for repairs and, regilded with gold leaf, sits atop the town’s main civic building.

The weathervane back on the Courthouse

The works to the weather vane were carried out as part of the wider £300,000 repairs to the steeple, which is the centrepiece of the Selkirk Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) and will include refurbishment of the clock faces on the historic building and repairing high-level defective stonework.

Work began in October and is expected to last until spring 2018, with scaffolding in place throughout to allow the works to take place safely.

Information boards are on display in the Courthouse Coffee Shop to keep the public up to date with the project.

Pedestrian access is being maintained throughout the works, which are also co-ordinated with the ongoing Selkirk Streetscape Scheme, the £450,000 initiative to improve the town centre.

Scottish Borders Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol and community councillor Tommy Combe inspect the weather vane

Further refurbishment works will be carried out to other buildings in the town centre ahead of the completion of Selkirk CARS in March 2018.

Built in 1803 as the Sheriff Court, the Courthouse is where Sir Walter Scott dispensed justice to the people of Selkirkshire.

Selkirkshire Councillors Gordon Edgar and Elaine Thornton-Nicol said in a joint statement: “The Courthouse is one of the most interesting buildings in Selkirk and its refurbishment is important to the history, and the future, of the town.

“The weather vane being repaired and returned to the steeple is a great milestone as we head into 2018, while the information boards in the Courthouse Coffee Shop will provide local people and visitors with the latest details on the scheme.

“While the Selkirk CARS and Selkirk Streetscape Scheme are progressing, the town remains open for business and we would encourage local people to continue to support our local shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants over the festive period.”