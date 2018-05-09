Records numbers head to the Haugh for Earlston Sevens

Records crowds flocked to the Haugh on Sunday as Earlston became the latest Borders town to host an action-packed, sunshine-graced day of rugby.

And round eight of this year’s King of the Sevens tournament was blessed with record temperatures as the Borders enjoyed the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Sevens convener Richard Aitchison said: “We had record crowds both pitchside and in hospitality, and that was certainly helped by the best May Day weekend weather we’ve seen in a while.

“Off the pitch, there was the usual party atmosphere with live music in the marquee.

“I’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated to our two fundraising campaigns on the day. In the hospitality tent, we raised £450 for the Crusaders rugby charity, which raises awareness of cancer symptoms in rugby playing-aged men, and thanks to the crowds outside, we raised around £400. That money is going towards buying a second defibrillator for the village.”

Richard, organising the event for the last time on Sunday, is standing down after eight years at the helm.

Paying tribute to the committee he has worked with during that time, he added: “It takes a real team effort to organise an event like this, and I would like to thank the hard- working band of volunteers at the club who have made it possible.”