Netflix may soon stop working on your smart TV - how to check if your model is affected

Netflix fans may soon be unable to access their favourite films and shows, as the streaming service is about to stop working on some smart TVs.

Samsung has announced that several of its older smart devices will no longer be compatible with Netflix.

‘Technical limitations’

Those who own one of Samsung's older TV models could lose access to the streaming service as of next month, with the brand blaming "technical limitations" for the change.

In a statement posted to its website, Samsung wrote, "Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on 1 December 2019. Some older Samsung smart TVs are affected by this change.

"In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV."

The changes are to be implemented at the start of next month (1 Dec) meaning those who own older smart TV models may have to upgrade or cancel their subscription.

Supported devices

While some older TVs are to no longer support Netflix directly from December, Samsung said the streaming service will still be accessible via supported devices.

It added, "Although some of our older TVs will no longer support Netflix directly beginning 1 December 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported.

"As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you'll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV."

A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Netflix website.

The news comes just after Netflix announced in October that it is going to crack down on password sharing on its service. This will mean users who share their account with family or friends will have to pay for their own subscription.