RBS puts in plans to remove Jedburgh branch’s signs and cashpoint

The Royal Bank of Scotland is defying opposition and pressing ahead with its plans to shut its Borders branches, having submitted a planning application to remove signage and the external cashpoint from another of them.

Its Jedburgh High Street bank is one of 62 branches that RBS announced it was closing in December, though 10 of those have since been given a temporary reprieve.

It is also set to withdraw from Hawick, Duns, Eyemouth and Selkirk this summer.

Its Melrose branch was granted a stay of execution last month, with RBS saying it will keep it open until the end of the year and then reassess the situation, taking into account customer footfall between now and then.

However, despite local opposition, with attendees at a public meeting in the town’s Kenmore Hall last week unanimously calling on the bank to change its mind, it seems RBS’s plans to close its Jedburgh branch on Monday, June 18, are a fait accompli.

The application, submitted last week, seeks permission to remove non-original fixtures, fittings, furniture and equipment from the C-listed building.

It also wants to remove its signs from outside and its automated teller machine, promising that no harm will be done to the mid-19th century building.

This latest planning bid comes just two weeks after Scottish Borders Council received another from RBS to remove branding from its branch in Duns, due to close on Tuesday, June 5.

Similar applications are expected to follow for its other branches in the region facing the axe.