Razor thief made a sharp getaway

A Hawick man stole 10 packets of razor blades from a local chemist’s shop, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Robert Ramsay, 34, was spotted acting suspiciously in the Superdrug premises in High Street, Hawick, on May 8.

An inspection of the shop’s CCTV revealed Ramsay placing the packets into a bag and leaving the premises.

The court was told the packets of razor blades were valued at £206.91 and there was no recovery.

When cautioned and charged by police, Ramsay of Silverbuthall Road, replied: “Guilty.”

Sentence was deferred until October 1 for the production of a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment.