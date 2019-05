Twitchers are expected to flock to Lauder after a rare white house sparrow was spotted there this week.

The bird was seen feeding with other sparrows and small birds, seemingly having to fight for its food.

It is thought to be leucistic rather than albino as its eyes appear to be dark-coloured rather than pink.

Its chances of survival are not rated by experts as being very high as its distinctive whiteness, caused by a partial loss of pigment, is likely to make it a target for birds of prey.