Rare black seal is rescued from Borders beach

A rare black seal found on Eyemouth beach has been rescued after being spotted by a member of the public.

The pup was rescued by the Scottish SPCA and is now in the care of their National Wildlife Centre at Fishcross in Clackmannanshire.

The female seal, named Narcissa by the charity, had no obvious signs of injury but was dehydrated.

Since she was on an area of the beach popular with dog walkers the Scottish SPCA took her into their care, where she is said to be doing well.

National Wildlife Centre manager, Colin Seddon, said, “We tend to get several black seal pups each year which are far less common than lighter grey colours.

“What is unusual is that she is female. Usually the darker the seal the more likely it is to be male. She is the first black female I can remember coming into our care.

“Narcissa is doing well, she is now off tube feeds and is being assist fed whole fish and we hope to release her back into the wild soon.

“Grey seal pups which no longer have a white coat may still need our assistance if they are on a public beach and at risk, or have visible signs of injury, such as bleeding, crusty or damaged eyes, discharge from the nose, coughing or generally looking unwell.

“The public should contact our animal helpline and an operator will be able to assist.

“If the seal pup is not at risk and looks and acts healthy it should be left alone”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.