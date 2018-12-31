Racegoer killed in bus crash near Gordon is named by police

A man who died after a minibus overturned near Gordon, injuring more than 20 people, has been named by police.

The bus overturned while travelling on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon around 10.50am. Mr Barker, from Port Seton in East Lothian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the 23 other men also on board, al aged between 24 and 75, 14 were taken to Borders General Hospital, eight to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Six passengers are in a stable condition in hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions until 9pm to allow the road policing unit to conduct investigations at the scene and for the bus to be recovered.

Police say they are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Police Division said: “This has been an outing among friends and associates which has turned into tragedy.

“Our sympathies are with Ross’ family, who have respectfully requested privacy during this terrible ordeal as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Our thoughts also remain with all those injured and their families.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who provided vital help in responding to this incident.

“We’re also very grateful to the NHS, Scottish Borders Council and the public for their support of officers and all those affected.”

