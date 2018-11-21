Quad bikes stolen in raids on Borders farms

Two red Honda 420 quad bikes were stolen from two different Borders properties on Monday night.

One was taken from a property near Earlston and the other from a farm between Smailholm and Gattonside.

Police Scotland strongly encourage owners of agricultural machinery and utility vehicles to take the following steps to secure their property:

Remove keys when not in use.

Store keys in a locked cabinet away from the vehicle location.

Keep a record of all machinery with photographs and vehicle serial numbers. This information is essential if your vehicle is stolen.

Consider fitting steering locks, wheel clamps and/or locking posts and an alarm

Consider fitting CESAR security marking system to the vehicle.

Mark or customise your vehicle so it is easily identifiable. This can deter thieves and assist recovery if they are stolen.

Consider fitting vehicle tracking devices.

Park the vehicle in a well lit area covered by a good quality CCTV system.

Park as close to your premises as possible, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.

Park larger vehicles in front of access doors to prevent easy access.

Remember: If you leave the keys in your vehicle or don’t take reasonable steps to secure your property this may invalidate your insurance cover.

Any suspicious activity should be reported by calling 101.