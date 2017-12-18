Putting down routes at Earlston

Earlston Paths Group has received funding from Scottish charity Paths for All to support improvement work on the Diamond Jubilee route, which runs from Earlston to Leaderfoot.

A distance of 3.25 miles, it is used by walkers of all ages, often combined with the Leader Water path to form a longer circular route.

Ian Gibb, group secretary, said: “We were delighted to have secured funding from Paths for All to help us organise path improvement work on a 500m wet section of the route.

“Our volunteers have been hard at work over the past few weeks and have spread over 80 tons of materials to form a better walking surface. We still have lots of tidy-up work to do, but the main task on that section of path is behind us and we can move on to the next part of our project.”

The work being carried out by the group is part of a larger project which is underpinned by the Fallago Environment Fund and Scottish Borders Council, and involves further path improvements and interpretive signage along the route and at the Leaderfoot viewpoint.