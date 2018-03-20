Putting brakes on car use wins awards for active youngsters in Borders

Youngsters have been rewarded for putting themselves on the right path for healthier futures by shunning their parents’ cars for their school runs in favour of bikes, scooters or their feet.

Shields have been presented to the 10 schools in the region with the highest percentages of pupils getting there walking, cycling or using scooters as part of this year’s Scottish Borders Council Active School Travel Awards.

Scottish Borders Council Active School Award winners James Fobister and Zoe Imray of Hawick High with Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar.

One primary was chosen as a winner from each of the region’s nine clusters, and the overall secondary school winner was Hawick High School for the seventh year in a row.

They were picked using information from a nationwide survey collated by Sustrans and published by the Scottish Government.

The winning primaries were those at Coldstream, Eyemouth, Walkerburn and St Boswells, along with Langlee Primary at Galashiels, Burnfoot Community School in Hawick, Parkside Primary at Jedburgh, Broomlands Primary at Kelso cluster and Knowepark Primary in Selkirk.

The council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “It is fantastic to see so many pupils, school staff and parents making significant efforts to take part in and encourage active travel to schools right across the Borders.

Scottish Borders Council Active School Award winners Knowepark Primary's Charlie Lyall, Lewis McCulloch and Ellen Douglas with Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar.

“As a council, we are encouraging people to be more energy-efficient, and these awards should instil in our young people the importance of reducing your carbon footprint, as well as getting some exercise through actively travelling to school.

“Congratulations to all the schools who took part.

“I look forward to another year of active travel by our schools throughout the Borders.”

Pupils from all but two of the winning schools, Parkside and Eyemouth primaries, attended an award presentation at the council’s Newtown headquarters.

Scottish Borders Council Active School Award winners Lexie Marshall and Jack Henderson of St Boswells Primary with Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar.