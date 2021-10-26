Cammy and Robin Wallace-Rose take on a 500 mile challenge. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Youngsters at Ancrum Primary are taking part in a ‘Walk-tober’ fundraising effort this month to raise £500 to enrich the learning experience of every child in the school by walking 500 miles.

The fundraising will pay for fun and educational activities and resources such as school trips, forest schools, end-of-term celebrations, games and play equipment.

The latest event was staged at Harestanes on Sunday afternoon, October 24, with a range of self-guided walks.

Michaela and Jack Smith with Andie and Luka Swinton. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Members of the community are invited to walk, cycle or run in support of the effort.

To donate go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ancrum-primary-walk-tober.