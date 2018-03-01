Public inquiry to look into Borders wind farm plans next week

A public inquiry into plans for a 15-turbine wind farm south east of Hawick will begin next week.

A 10-day hearing about the proposed Birneyknowe wind farm, near Bonchester Bridge, is to start on Monday, March 5,after Scottish Borders Council lodged an objection against it last March.

Banks Renewables, the County Durham firm wanting to erect 15 turbines up to 132m tall on land near Stobs Castle, says the project could yield a £2.5m community benefit fund to support local groups and good causes, but councillors agreed that the development would not be appropriate due to its landscape, visual and cultural impact.

The size of the project means that the final decision lies with the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit.

Monday’s inquiry hearing, being held at Minto Golf Club, starts at 10am.