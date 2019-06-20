Public hearing date set for Barrel Law wind farm appeal

A hearing into an appeal to overturn the rejection of a proposed wind farm near Roberton has been organised by the Scottish Government reporter handling the case.

Proposals for the £8m Barrel Law development, consisting of seven turbines up to 132m tall, were thrown out by Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee in September.

The company behind the plans, German-based ABO Wind, submitted an appeal to Holyrood’s planning and environmental appeals division in November.

This month, the reporter appointed to make a decision on that appeal, Ms Elspeth Cook, has decided that a hearing session should be held to help her consider the appeal.

The hearing, which will be open to the public, has been scheduled for 10am on Tuesday, August 6, at the Forman Hall, Roberton.

Only participating parties, which include local community council representatives and the Barrel Law Action Group, will be permitted to contribute.

The hearing is not expected to last more than one day.

The firm has faced opposition from residents, community councils and Scottish Borders councillors ever since it first unveiled its intention to build a wind farm on the site in 2012.

Speakers at the hearing include appellant Louise Cockburn, Emma Moir from SBC, representative of Barrel Law Action Group, Denholm and Upper Teviotdale and Borthwick Water Community Council, Anna Dickson and Clifford Griffiths.