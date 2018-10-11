Psychiatric report ordered after Hawick teenager convicted of pool cue sex attacks

A teenager convicted of sexually assaulting four girls with a pool cue will be sentenced next month.

Ethan Cuthbert, 18, poked the girls between the legs with a cue while they were fully clothed, the court heard.

Those offences were committed in the bedroom of his home in Galalaw Road in Burnfoot, Hawick, between June 1 and November 11 last year.

A 15-year-old girl told a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court how they would visit the teenager’s home to listen to music and play pool.

She said such assaults happened on several occasions and made her feel awkward but she did not want to make a scene, she said, so she put up with it.

Cuthbert, 17 at the time, pleaded not guilty but was convicted of all the charges against him.

Sentence has been further deferred until Monday, November 19, for the production of a psychiatric report.