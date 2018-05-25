Principals earn their spurs

Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Peter Forrest helped maintain the close relationship between Galashiels and Selkirk last Friday.

Peter and his attendants met Greg Kelly and Kimberley O’May, the Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass for 2018, at Galafoot, and the two towns’ representatives joined a good number of supporters on horseback to meet up with Galashiels Ex-Service Pipe Band.

The principals then drank from a stirrup cup, courtesy of Gala YM, outside the burgh chambers.

The horses and riders then completed a tour of the town centre before the celebrations continued at the Royal British Legion in Galashiels, where a Gala Souters’ Association dinner took place.

Peter told us: “It was fantastic to meet with Greg and Kimberley, and there were plenty of Selkirk folk lining the streets alongside Gala people. It’s what it’s all about for me.”

Greg and Kimberley are in action again tonight for the gathering’s Threepwood rideout, which leaves Netherdale at 5.45pm by way of Winston Road, taking in Melrose Road and the road towards Langshaw, before heading cross-country to the Threepwood crossroads to meet the Lauder Cornet and his party at 7.15pm.

Presentations are made to the principals by Lauder Ex-Cornets’ Association and Galashiels Ex-Braw Lads and Lasses Association, before the mounted cavalcade heads back over the hills to Lauder.