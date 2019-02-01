Praise for Souter TV star Mimi

Selkirk’s latest rising actor was this week praised for her talents by the producer of the children’s television series she stars in.

Dominic Macdonald produced series one of Molly and Mack, starring young Souter Mimi Robertson as the eponymous Molly.

He said that Mimi was one of the best child actors he had worked with – high praise indeed from the man who has worked on shows such as Grange Hill, Byker Grove and My Parents are Aliens.

The show has now been commissioned for a second series, and it will also star the nine-year-old Knowepark Primary School pupil.

Dominic told us: “The first series of Molly and Mack has been hugely successful with the CBeebies audience.

“Mimi was cast following an extensive three-month process that ran across the whole of Scotland.

“She is one of the best child actors I have ever worked with and brings a huge amount of energy and fun to her performance.

“She dealt incredibly maturely with the demands of filming.”