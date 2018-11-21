Postmaster John bids farewell to Melrose

Former Melrose postmaster John Collins was honoured with a farewell reception by townsfolk at the weekend.

Dozens of friends of his gathered in the Ormiston Institute on Sunday to bid farewell to John and his wife Sandra as they are leaving the town to be nearer to family in Falkirk. Organised by Melrose Community Council, it was a chance to thank John for his 29 years of service as postmaster.

John had hoped to retire almost a year ago but vowed to stay in place until a new home for the service was found.

“I have been here a long time, and the public has been good to me, so I wanted to see something in place before going,” John said, pictured with wife Sandra, right, collecting a gift from Melrose community councillors Val Miller and William Windrum

John worked his last shift in October before the post office was moved to Market Square bookshop Mason’s of Melrose.

On his last day of duty, he was presented with a card from the town’s community council including an invitation the reception.

John had expected to complete his final shift last November, but after plans to relocate the Buccleuch Street post office to Abbey Mill in Annay Road were abandoned at the 11th hour, he vowed to stay in place until a suitable new home was found.