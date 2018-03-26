Pop star Will Young facing road ban after admitting careless driving on A68 in Borders

Pop star Will Young is facing being banned from the road after admitting careless driving.

A man was forced to jump to safety to avoid getting hit by a car being driven by the 39-year-old singer.

Young performing in North Tyneside in 2016.

Young pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to entering a lay-by in error, having misread the road layout, at excessive speed for the conditions and colliding with a parked vehicle.

The owner of the parked vehicle had to jump clear.

Both vehicles were left damaged by the accident on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington road in the Borders on Sunday, January 21.

Charged under his full name of William Robert Young, the London-based singer pleaded guilty by letter to committing that offence at a northbound lay-by close to Sorrowlessfield Farm, south of Earlston.

However, as there are live points on his driving licence, raising the prospect of disqualification, sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until next month for a personal appearance.

Berkshire-born Young shot to fame by winning the first series of ITV’s Pop Idol in 2002, beating Gareth Gates in its final.

Since then, four of his six studio albums have topped the charts, most recently his sixth and latest, 85% Proof in 2015.

He has also notched up four singles chart No 1s, the last being Leave Right Now in 2003.