Pools in Galashiels and Kelso close

Swimming pools in Galashiels and Kelso have been closed today due to broken equipment.

Live Borders, which operates the pools, said both facilities were now closed “until further notice”, but it’s hoped both will be back up and running before the end of the day.

Kelso swimming pool

A statement on their Facebook page read: “The Kelso Swimming Pool and the Galashiels Swimming Pool will be closed today until further notice.

“We are hoping to get these issues rectified as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

There was no reason given for the closures, although a spokesman for Live Borders said: “The Kelso pool’s air handling unit, which regulates the temperature of the water, is currently being repaired, while the Galashiels pool has a broken part in its chlorine control unit.

“We hope to have both pools up and running by the end of the day.”

