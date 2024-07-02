John Lamont's constituency office (Image: courtesy Karen Spratt)

Attack two days before the General Election.

The Conservative candidate for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk today said he would not be intimidated after a graffiti attack on his constituency office last night. (Monday, July 1)

Slogans – including ‘free Palestine’, ‘blood on your hands’ and ‘you don’t represent us’ – were daubed in red paint all over the office at 25 High Street in Hawick.

Following the incident the police arrested a suspect.

Mr Lamont was continuing to campaign today after condemning the attack, carried out just two days before Thursday’s General Election.

He said: “It is just a totally unacceptable attempt to intimidate a candidate who is standing for election and in this day and age that should not be acceptable, it is not acceptable.

“This is clearly connected to the election and I won’t be intimidated by people who choose to conduct themselves in this way.

“We have a democratic process in this country through which people can express their views and opinions through the ballot box, they do not need to do it in this way.

“I will be continuing to campaign today and will not be intimidated by protesters and militants.”

Mr Lamont is hoping to be returned as MP for a third consecutive time.