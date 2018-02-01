Trevor Adams Scottish Conservative and Unionist

I am delighted to be standing as your Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate in the upcoming Selkirkshire by-election.

I have been campaigning since December, which has given me the opportunity to visit every part of the ward.

Through knocking on doors and holding my regular street stalls, I have spoken to thousands of residents in Selkirkshire, and you have told me the local issues that are important to you.

Parking in Selkirk, road maintenance and potholes, the RBS branch closure in Selkirk and broadband connectivity have been the biggest issues raised so far.

Working alongside MP John Lamont and MSPs Rachael Hamilton and Michelle Ballantyne has allowed me to take forward some of your concerns already.

If elected, I promise to take forward all the issues that have been brought to my attention.

This by-election will be a close contest between myself and Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party candidate.

Despite a clear majority of people telling the SNP they want the threat of another independence referendum taken off the table, Nicola Sturgeon has refused to listen.

In her first interview of the year, she has already refused to rule out the prospect of holding another referendum in 2018.

The SNP will take any win as support for another referendum on Scottish independence.

Let us send a clear message to Nicola Sturgeon that people in Selkirkshire reject her divisive plans.

A vote for any other candidate will let the SNP win in Selkirkshire.

On February 22, please give me your first preference vote.