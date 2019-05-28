Thousands set to march for independence in Galashiels

The “All Under One Banner” tour marches into the Borders this Saturday, June 1, with a large number of Yes supporters expected to join the rally around the streets of Galashiels.

Participants are asked to gather early at Scott Park so the march can leave at 1.30pm prompt.

From there the march will proceed through the centre of Galashiels and then back to the park for a rally with speakers, bands and stalls.

Calum Kerr, who was SNP MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk from 2015 to 2017, said: “We’re very happy to host the first ever AUOB march in the Scottish Borders here.

“It’s an exciting time, with support for independence increasing locally, and we’re delighted to welcome visitors, as well as showing locals what fantastic, inclusive events these marches are.”

As well as groups from other Borders towns and villages, there will be representatives from English Scots for Independence and Pensioners for Yes marching on the day.

Having become a huge presence in their two marches to date, the Saor Alba Pipes and Drums will be at the forefront of the march, as will 300 Yes Bikers.

Both groups say they have many local members who are looking forward to taking part in a march in their own area.

A Pro-UK campaigning group, A Force For Good (AFFG), says it will have a “counter presence” of between 20-30 pro-UK activists holding what they call a “thin red line” at the march. The group claims that numbers in previous marches have been exaggerated, and their members plan to video the march and report a number of their own.

A Force For Good will also film and count every marcher; and we will make the final number and video evidence public on Saturday afternoon.

Local AUOB organiser, Graham Jones from Selkirk, said: “The time is right for a march and rally in the Borders, the people here are starting to realise Westminster doesn’t work for them any more.

“We have buses coming from all over Scotland, including Inverness and Glasgow.

“A Force For Good will be sending some people, as they have at other marches just to play the numbers down, but they know fine themselves.”