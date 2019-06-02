Thousands line the streets of Galashiels for independence march

The centre of Galashiels was almost completely encircled by Scottish independence marchers yesterday.

The latest in a series of rallies, run by the All Under One Banner Group, saw Saltires waving all along Bank Street, Channel St and Market Place as the marchers, many of whom were bussed in from all areas of the country, made their point heard.

Organisers claim there were around 5,000 on the march.

On the front line were high profile SNP politicians Christine Grahame MSP and former MP Calum Kerr.

Ms Grahame was delighted at the turnout.

She told us: “This is fantastic. I never thought we would see the day that we march like this in Gala.

“Independence is moving forward with every day that passes.”

And Mr Kerr told us: “All over Scotland we have seen the mess, and the way we are treated, and they have turned to independence.

“People in Galashiels and across the Borders, they want to get their voice heard, they want to get out in the streets to show everyone just how much it means to them.”

The marchers were joined, and accompanied, by the Saor Alba Pipes And Drums band and a good number from the Yes Bikers group.

And it was testament to the peaceful nature of the marchers that it all passed without any trouble, even though some members were being goaded by the leader of a small number of members from the Force For Good pro-unionists organisation as they passed the fountain at the top of Bank Street.

After the march, supporters were treated to an afternoon of music and speeches.

The next march for the group takes place in Oban on June 15, and several are expected to head up from the Borders after the success of their own event.

