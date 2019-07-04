These are the 73 Borders playparks facing closure

Here’s a list of the 70-plus playparks across the Borders facing closure, so you can check if any used by your children are under threat ...

Among the playparks facing the axe are 30 in Eildon, including, in Galashiels, those in Balnakiel Terrace, Broom Drive, Croft Street, Kingsknowes, Lee Brae, Netherbank, Roger Quin Gardens, Rosebank Place, Skye’s Acre, Waverley Place and Woodlea; in Selkirk, Bannerfield A, Fairfield Crescent, Heatherlie and Rosebank Quarry; at Newtown, Newtown Street and Newtown Street Whitfield; Milburn Park in Lauder; Eildon View, Fairways and Priors Park in Melrose; Dean Park and Rushbank at Newstead; Lady’s Walk at Darnick; Acorn Drive, Everest Road, Gun Road and Summerfield in Earlston; and Still Haugh at Fountainhall.

In Teviot and Liddesdale, the playpark at the Loaning in Denholm and 10 in Hawick – Bowden Road, Burnfoot School, Hawick Green, Hislop Gardens, Leaburn Drive, Mayfield, Millers Knowe, Waverley Walk, Wellington Court and Wilson Drive – are under threat.

In Tweeddale, 11 also face the chop, in Peebles at Crossburn Farm Road, Eliots Park, Glen Crescent, Hay Lodge Park, Kingsland Square, Kingsway and Melrose Place; Caddon Court and at the memorial hall in Innerleithen; Eubank at Eddleston; and Caddonhaugh at Clovenfords.

In Cheviot, 13 are set to go, in Jedburgh at Forthill, Howden Road, Jedbank Grove and Priors Meadow; and in Kelso at Berrymoss Court, High Croft, Meadow Court, Orchard Park, Rosewood Gardens, Springwood Rise, Spylaw Park, Sydenham Court and Woodside Gardens.

In Berwickshire, eight playparks face being shut, in Eyemouth at Stebbings Rise and Hallydown Crescent; in Duns at Trinity Park and Ainslee Terrace; in Coldstream at Douglas Court and Lees Farm; Lammerview at Chirnside; and the lower site at Burnmouth.