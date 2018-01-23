Seven contest Selkirkshire ward

Seven candidates have put themselves forward to contest the upcoming council by-election in the Selkirkshire ward, which will take place on Thursday, February 22.

The by-election is taking place following the resignation of Michelle Ballantyne, who was voted in last May, but was later elevated to the Scottish Parliament as a list MSP, following a short spell of holding a dual mandate.

The candidates who will be vying for your vote are: Trevor Adams (Scottish Conservative and Unionist); Jack Clark (Scottish Liberal Democrats); Kenneth Gunn (Independent); Barbara Harvie (Scottish Green Party); John Mitchell (Scottish National Party); Caroline Penman (Independent) and Scott Redpath (Scottish Labour Party).

One candidate will be elected using the single transferable vote system, so electors should vote by numbers, ranking candidates in order of preference.

Electors are asked to take their poll card to the polling station when casting their vote, and 16 and 17-year-olds on the register of electors can vote in this by-election.

Make sure you are registered by midnight on Tuesday, February 6. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register online.

Those registered can apply to vote by post, but must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, February 7, with the closing date for proxy vote applications, enabling someone to vote on your behalf, closing at 5pm on Wednesday, February 14.

More information on registering to vote and postal and proxy applications can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/elections

See next week’s Southern Reporter for a feature on the candidates.

● Candidates: Please send us your 250-words campaign statements to – kevin.janiak@jpress.co.uk by noon on Tuesday, attaching a head and shoulders photograph.