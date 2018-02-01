Selkirkshire ward by-election: Meet your candidates

This week, we look at the seven candidates set to contest the by-election being held in Scottish Borders Council’s Selkirkshire ward on Thursday, February 22.

Click on a candidate below to see their campaign statement

That by-election is taking place following the resignation of Michelle Ballantyne.

After John Lamont stood down as an MSP to fight – and win – the UK Government’s Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat last year, his Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire seat at Holyrood became vacant.

At that by-election last June, Rachael Hamilton retained Mr Lamont’s old seat for the Scottish Conservatives, meaning that her list place for South Scotland became available in turn.

It went to Mrs Ballantyne as she was next in line for her party.

She had held on to her Selkirkshire seat at the council elections in May and opted to hold a dual mandate until her resignation from the council late last year.

One candidate will be elected using the single transferable vote system, so electors should vote by numbers, ranking candidates in order of preference.

Electors are asked to take their poll cards to polling stations when casting their votes, and teenagers aged 16 and 17 can vote if registered as electors by midnight next Tuesday, February 6.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register online.

Those registered can apply to vote by post but must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, February 7, with the closing date for proxy vote applications, enabling someone to vote on your behalf, closing at 5pm on Wednesday, February 14.

These campaign statements are from the candidates.

