Selkirkshire nominations open

The notice of the by-election in the Selkirkshire ward for Scottish Borders Council has been published today, with nominations for candidates open until 4pm on Monday, January 22.

The by-election is taking place following the resignation of Michelle Ballantyne, who was elevated as MSP to the Scottish Parliament on the Conservative List.

Mrs Ballantyne had carried on with a dual mandate to ease the transition, but she decided to resign at the end of 2017.

Among those who have already declared their intention to stand include Trevor Adams, Conservative candidate for the ward in May; first-time independent candidate Caroline Penman; and former councillor Kenneth Gunn.

One candidate will be elected using the single transferable vote system, with the poll taking place on Thursday, February 22, between 7am and 10pm.

16 and 17-year-olds on the register of electors can vote in this by-election.

If you’re not on the register of electors you can’t vote – so you are urged to register by midnight on Tuesday, February 6, if this is the case.

To vote by post you need to apply by 5pm on Wednesday, February 7.

More information on registering to vote and postal and proxy applications can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/elections

An electronic count of votes cast will take place at Scottish Borders Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells on Friday, February 23.