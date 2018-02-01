Scott Redpath Scottish Labour Party

Born and bred in the Borders, Scott Redpath lives in Selkirk and works in the local Co-op.

His experience tells him that Selkirkshire and the Borders have long been neglected, and, like many, he believes the Borders deserves better.

Well-paid, secure jobs are hard to find, too many can only get part-time, insecure work, and wages are some of the lowest in the country.

This needs to change, and Labour is campaigning for a minimum wage of at least £10 per hour.

Those with jobs often have to travel to work, but local bus services are expensive and don’t respond to local needs.

People have to use their cars, but petrol is expensive, especially if your wages are low.

And too many of our roads are poorly maintained with far too many potholes.

Labour says buses should be brought back under local control and roads properly maintained.

We should be more than part of the Edinburgh commuter belt or a beautiful place to retire to.

Borderers deserve better.

Labour wants a dynamic economy and thriving towns and villages.

Selkirkshire needs a councillor who will shake things up.

Your vote for Scott Redpath and Labour will help to shake things up.