Prorogation a ‘reasonable step’, claims MP

Borders MP John Lamont is continuing to back UK Government prime minister Boris Johnson despite the Supreme Court finding on Tuesday that his prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

Ahead of returning to the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Lamont said: “This ruling shows how robust the constitution of our United Kingdom is and the important role Scotland plays in that structure.

“While I fully respect the role and independence of the judiciary, I remain of the view that prorogation was a reasonable step.

“MPs have repeatedly had their say on Brexit, most recently by passing yet another piece of legislation. Parliament then entered the conference recess, as we do every year, and only a handful of sitting days were lost.

“Nevertheless, Parliament will now be sitting this week and I will be making the journey down to London.

“I’d much rather be in the Borders speaking to constituents and visiting businesses and community groups.”

“I am sorry to my constituents whose meetings this week will now need to be rearranged.”