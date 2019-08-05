Plans to build seven houses at Gattonside agreed subject to roof design rethink

Controversial plans to build seven new homes in Gattonside have been given the thumbs-up.

Rural Renaissance, an offshoot of Melrose-based developer JS Crawford, is planning to demolish a small bungalow and workshop off the village’s Main Street to make way for four one-storey homes and three two-storey ones.

A supporting statement submitted by London-based planning consultancy Rapleys reads: “The site rises up from the B6360 to the north and is located within an existing established residential area.

“The proposed new development will be accessed off Montgomerie Terrace, with the two new houses towards the front of the site, which replace the existing doran prefab and former canoe shed.

“These proposed homes reflect high standards of design to ensure successful integration with the character of the local area without damaging the design characteristics of the conservation area.

“The materials, scale and height of the surrounding area have all been assessed to ensure the proposed development is in keeping with the existing housing.”

The plans sparked five objections citing the height of the buildings in relation to nearby properties, privacy and sunlight.

However, at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee today, August 5, planning officers urged councillors to approve the plans.

In a report to the committee, planning officer Julie Hayward writes: “The main issue with the development is the potential impact of the houses on the light, privacy and outlook of Orchard House to the east due to the position of the proposed houses and differing ground levels.

“The proposed house would have two bedroom windows in the east elevation at ground-floor level and would be on slightly lower ground.

“There would be no significant loss of light or privacy to Orchard House from this property.”

Kelso councillor Simon Mountford said he does not object to the proposals but would like to see a design rethink, explaining: “What we have here are very boring roof shapes, although I appreciate modern roofs do not have chimneys or anything to break them up a little bit. I’m wondering if we could ask the developer to break up the roof lines with some new designs.”

Tweeddale West councillor Eric Small said: “I’m quite happy with the way it’s sited in this location. I think the design is perfect for where it is.”

The application was approved on condition that a roof redesign is agreed.