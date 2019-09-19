Plans go in for demolition of old cottage near Innerleithen

Plans have gone in to demolish a house at Whitehope, near Innerleithen, and replace it with a new home.

Andrew Aitken, of Leith in Edinburgh, wants to knock down disused Burnside Cottage and its outbuildings and replace it with a modern family home.

A house being planned to replace Burnside Cottage at Whitehope, near Innerleithen.

A design statement, submitted on behalf of Mr Aitken by Midlothian-based D2 Architectural Design, reads: “Our client currently owns the existing property at Whitehope.

“The existing buildings on the site consists of a cottage and three outbuildings, all of which have been unused for several years and have fallen into disrepair.

“Our client wishes to redevelop the site to provide a modern family house with usable external space for young children.”

A pre-application discussion with Scottish Borders Council’s planning department revealed concerns over the scale of the ground level changes proposed.

Officers will now consider the proposals before making a decision.