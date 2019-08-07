Plans go in for 12 more affordable houses in Denholm

Proposals to build 12 new affordable homes in a Borders village have been submitted to planners.

Kelso-based property developer M&J Ballantyne is seeking permission from Scottish Borders Council to build the new homes in Denholm.

The 12 houses proposed, if approved, would be be built in Jedward Terrace, alongside eight affordable housing properties the firm has already constructed on the site on behalf of Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association, completed in 2016.

The new properties would be made up of five two-storey semi-detached blocks and a one-storey semi-detached block.