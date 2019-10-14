Plans being drawn up to demolish and replace riverside home near Hawick

A house alongside the River Teviot south-west of Hawick is set to be demolished to make way for a larger, more modern home.

Lindsey Knox, of Slitrig Crescent in Hawick, wants to build a three-bedroom home at Parkdaill.

A planning application submitted to Scottish Borders Council planners asks for permission to demolish the current building, known as Dundrummin.

A design statement, submitted on behalf of Mr Knox by Duns-based architect Keith Renton reads: “The siting and design of the proposed new house will provide a modest modern home which is sustainable, thermally and energy-efficient.

“Orientation of the house and glazing provides views to the south, avoiding any overviewing of neighbouring properties.

“The scale, setting, design and landscaping proposals ensure that this new home is appropriate in scale and form for the location.”

Council planners are set to make a decision on the application by the middle of next month.