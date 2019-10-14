Plans approved for kennels and stables at farm near Teviothead

A dog breeder has been given the green light to convert old agricultural buildings on her farm into kennels for her 35 dogs.

Claire Nowicka-Price had applied to Scottish Borders Council for permission to use buildings at Carlenrig Farm, south of Teviothead,as a grooming salon and kennels for her poodles and stables for her horses.

That bid has now been approved by council planning officer Stuart Herkes, saying: “This application proposes a change of use of traditional farm steading buildings to accommodate the stabling of horses and kennelling of dogs.

“While the former is for private use, the latter is not described as being any sizeable business or enterprise, with only an occasional need for customers buying dogs to visit the site.

“The dog-grooming facilities are for the business’s own use and would not be available to customers.

“There are no alterations or extensions to the structures of the existing buildings, only repairs due to their dilapidated state. Repair and maintenance works to existing buildings do not require planning consent.

“There are no neighbours within close proximity, while the buildings concerned would, to some extent or other, have been used, or been capable of use, for stabling and kennelling in connection with their established agricultural use.

“The proposed change of use raises no unacceptable environmental or residential amenity concerns for any neighbouring properties or the surrounding area and would not conflict with planning policies.”