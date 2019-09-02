Plans approved for £10m Borders Gateway development including Premier Inn at Tweedbank

Controversial plans to open a Premier Inn at Tweedbank have been approved.

The chain is now set to open its first hotel in the region after being give the thumbs-up today, September 2, by Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee.

The 71-bed Premier Inn now approved by councillors is part of a £10m development off Tweedbank Drive also including a BP fuel station, Marks and Spencer food kiosk and drive-through Costa cafe.

Called the Borders Gateway, it will be built by Edinburgh-based developer New Land Assets and is expected to create about 80 jobs.

Duncan Hamilton, managing director of New Land Assets, has welcomed the council’s decision, saying: “We are, of course, delighted at the decision taken by the committee today.

“The team have worked hard to ensure that the scheme reflects the feedback we received through our consultations with the local community and working closely with officers at Scottish Borders Council.

“The team are keen to get started, and the decision today means that we can move to the construction phase and really get things going.

“I want to thank the local community for their support. We had nearly 200 letters of support, and I am sure this played a major factor in the decision taken today.”

Nick Johnston, acquisition manager for Scotland at Premier Inn, added: “We’re delighted with the council’s decision and can’t wait to bring a new Premier Inn to Tweedbank.

“The hotel will operate year round, helping to support the local economy by encouraging visitors to Tweedbank across all four seasons.

“Local businesses will benefit from our presence as many of our guests visit local attractions and eat and drink out when they stay with us, and we’re confident the Border Gateway scheme can be the catalyst for encouraging more businesses to invest in the Borders and its exciting future.”

New Land Assets says it will announce a more detailed timescale for the construction of the development soon.