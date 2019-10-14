Owners drop plans to extend former hotel in Peebles

A bid to extend a historic Borders hotel as part of plans to split it up into flats has been ditched due to concerns over the impact that would have on the 18th century building.

Castle Venlaw Hotel in Peebles has been up for sale for three years, having been vacant since owners Roy and Lorna Curry closed it to guests in December 2017.

The couple had a planning application to convert the 12-bedroom hotel in Edinburgh Road into eight separate residences and add an extension to its north side, creating three further flats, approved by Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee in March.

Concerns were voiced by Historic Environment Scotland that the extension would “result in significant negative intervention affecting the special architectural and historic interest of Castle Venlaw”, though, leading to the application being called in for the Scottish Government to decide.

That intervention meant the Currys needed to convince a government reporter, using delegated powers on behalf of ministers, to approve their plans.

Now, however, the agent representing the couple, Edinburgh-based planning consultant Derek Scott, has written to the council to withdraw the extension application.

That decision was taken as the Currys have also secured separate planning approval allowing them to convert the property, designated as a category-A listed building in 1971, into eight flats, and, instead of adding an extension to the hotel, to create a stand-alone building housing the three additional flats.

Venlaw Castle, as it was originally known, was built as a house on the site of the former Smithfield Castle in 1782 by then sheriff deputy of Peebleshire Alexander Stevenson.

After his death, the property was sold to Ludovic Grant, a writer from Edinburgh, in 1790, then to former major Archibald Erskine in 1798.

It was first run as a hotel in 1949 by Alex Cumming and his wife Jean Brownlee and remained in their family until November 1997.

After being bought by John and Shirley Sloggie, it had its name changed from Venlaw Castle Hotel to Castle Venlaw Hotel.

It was taken over by PAG Hotels in September 2007 but went into administration three years later, and Mr and Mrs Curry bought it in 2011.