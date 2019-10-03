Old hand takes back charge of Hawick’s community council

Hawick Community Council’s latest incarnation is vowing to get back on track after a turbulent few months.

Former vice-chairman and long-standing member Cameron Knox was elected as chairman at the group’s first meeting on Monday night.

And he says he’s delighted with his new team and is ready to get on with the job in hand.

“We have one goal, and that’s to put Hawick forward on the map,” he said after being chosen to replace Gillian Morgan following her resignation in August after less than six months in charge.

“We want to be a proactive community council and to move forward by working with our fellow country community councils in the future.

“We want to put the community back into the community council of Hawick and make the town proud.”

More than 100 townsfolk turned out for the community council’s first meeting since June to witness the election of its office-bearers.

“Remember, this is your community council,” Mr Knox, 60, told them.

“You make this community council work, so any problems or ideas you have, please come forward with them.”

The council last met in June, when a heated exchange took place between councillors and townsfolk over a dispute surrounding a gift to Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton and his lass Victoria Campbell during the common riding.

There was no meeting in July, as that’s traditionally when the council takes a summer break, and August’s scrapped meeting saw the community council fold after a string of resignations.

This week, though, it was business as usual as Marion Short, returning after leaving the council in 2017 following a six-year stint included five years as chairwoman, was appointed as Mr Knox’s second in command.

Previous council members Duncan Taylor, John Wilkinson, Drew Dickson, French Wight, Brian Bouglas and Wilson George also returned as part of the new-look committee.

New faces Catriona Young, Keith Irving, John Campbell, Jim Adams, Margaret Hogg, William Wear and 16-year-old Braden George filled the remaining seats.

Mrs Young and Mr Adams took the positions of secretary and treasurer respectively.

After the meeting, Mr Knox, also chairman of the town’s common riding committee, told the Southern: “The main thing is we have got youth and a great range of age groups from our youngest member at 16-years-old to experienced members.

“We want to bring the community back into the community council and it’s a conduit for ideas and problems between us and Scottish Borders Council.

“We’ve seen great support from townsfolk, and we hope that will continue.”

The council next meets on Monday, October 14, at 6.30pm in the lesser town hall.