New early learning centre being planned at Peebles primary school site

Plans are being lined up for a new early learning and childcare centre in Peebles.

Scottish Borders Council is proposing to build the new centre in the grounds of Priorsford Primary School, in Marmion Road, to help it meet demand for extra free childcare hours.

By 2020, the Scottish Government aims to provide all children aged three or four, and some two-year-olds, with 1,140 hours of free childcare, nearly double the amount parents were previously entitled to.

The proposed new childcare facility at Priorsford Primary would cater for 95 children, with 15 spaces allocated to children aged two or three and 80 spaces for those agred three to five.

A design statement accompanying the application, submitted by council architect Ray Cherry, reads: “It is essential that the design solution considers the long-term revenue implications for the extension. Therefore the specification for the walls, roof and floor types will be an improvement on those stipulated in the building regulations.

“This will be achieved by the proposed choice of windows and increased levels of insulation, which will reduce the revenue costs associated with heating the new building.

“It will be predominantly naturally ventilated by an array of large openable windows and roof lights.

“These will be double-glazed to enhance their thermal performance, which will in turn improve the internal environment for occupants and reduce heating costs.

“All of the lighting will be LED to meet current school standards.

“The proposal will also consider renewables, including air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels.

“This is an exciting opportunity to raise the standard of early learning and childcare provision in Peebles.

“It will provide the required increase in provision as set by the Scottish Government for 2020 and will offer an environment which is flexible, modern and meets the criteria set out by the professional education body and the Care Inspectorate.

“It aims to set a benchmark and act as a model nursery which sets the standard for future local educational developments.”

The new building would be to the east of the school, opened in 1973, on land currently used for outdoor teaching.

Currently, the school has a roll of about 440 children, plus 60 in its nursery.