Minto residents dismayed at houses plan for village entrance

Plans for three identical houses at the entrance to a conservation village near Denholm have been met with dismay by residents.

Sally Haw, of Galashiels, wants to build three five-bedroom homes at the south-west entrance to Minto.

A design statement submitted with the application says the luxury arts and crafts-style properties would be discreetly positioned behind the existing hedged boundary.

It adds: “These are bespoke houses designed exclusively for Minto. The houses have been sensitively designed and integrated into the landscape with thoroughness and great attention to detail.

“All three houses will make a positive contribution to the architectural character of Minto village.”

However, many of the village’s residents do not agree.

Objecting to the plans Simon Clew, of West Lodge, said: “An application for three identical houses in high density is not in keeping with Minto Village.

“The proposed houses are suburban in nature and unlike any other development in the village

“The development is not conducive to rural living and is more in keeping with a suburban or town application.”

Patrick Benson, of Old Parr House, added: “The repeat design is out of keeping with the rest of the village where individual houses of a variety of styles are contained within their own individual plots.”

Clare Brownlow of nearby Denholm said the number of trees that would need to be removed to make way for the development was unacceptable.

“I think it is so sad for this field to be destroyed for three houses,” she said. “One house would be ample on this land.

“The amount of disruption to the bounteous wildlife is appalling and in this present climate of looking after the earth it is a disgrace.”

Villager Robert Armstrong added that an ancient oak tree was among those that would need to be removed.

The application will be considered by Scottish Borders Council’s planning department in the coming months.